JEHU SMITH

UPDATE: A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen leaving his assisted living facility on Sunday has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. 

Jehu Smith, 78, was at the center of a Silver Alert.

He was found safe in Chattanooga, the TBI said. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jehu Smith, a 78-year-old white male with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a height of 6'0" and a weight of 220 lbs.

He was last seen the morning of February 5, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m. EST, leaving his assisted living facility to walk to a local gas station. He was wearing all orange clothing and was walking with a minor limp.

He has medical conditions that may impede his ability to return safely without help.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jehu Smith, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

