UPDATE: A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen leaving his assisted living facility on Sunday has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday.
Jehu Smith, 78, was at the center of a Silver Alert.
He was found safe in Chattanooga, the TBI said.
UPDATE: Jehu Smith, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued over the weekend, has been found safe in Chattanooga.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 6, 2023
Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/VBaASzt7UC
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jehu Smith, a 78-year-old white male with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a height of 6'0" and a weight of 220 lbs.
He was last seen the morning of February 5, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m. EST, leaving his assisted living facility to walk to a local gas station. He was wearing all orange clothing and was walking with a minor limp.
He has medical conditions that may impede his ability to return safely without help.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jehu Smith, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Jehu Smith, who is missing from Chattanooga.The 78-year-old is 6', 220 lbs., with gray hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen this morning.Spot him? Call @ChattanoogaPD at (423) 698-2525 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/uCKl6QeyEu— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 6, 2023