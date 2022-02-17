UPDATE: Dalton police say the 73-year-old missing from Dalton has been located just before noon on Thursday.
The city's Communication's Directory says Wanda Brown is was found safe and sound.
The city thanks all who shared her picture and information. This led to a call with her location and where authorities were able to pick her up.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 73-year-old Wanda Brown.
She was last seen in the area of Priority Care on Riverburch Parkway on Wednesday, February 16th at approximately 8:30 am.
DPD says she suffers from dementia and is likely lost.
Wanda Brown was reported missing to a police officer Wednesday morning after she apparently wandered off from a car parked at Priority Care at 1000 Riverburch Parkway.
Brown stayed in the car while a caretaker went inside the building, and when the caretaker came back outside she was gone.
Brown was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with a camouflage pattern on it. Brown has black and gray hair.
Her picture is included below.
Anyone who has seen Ms. Brown or who knows where she can be found is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.