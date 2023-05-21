UPDATE: The Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services says the missing 4-year-old that was at the center of an emergency alert earlier today has been found.
PREVIOUS STORY:
An alert has been shared to the Chattanooga public this afternoon for a missing 4-year-old, Desire Harris.
PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: An alert has been shared to the Chattanooga public this afternoon for a missing 4-year-old, Desire Harris. She is a black female wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it.— Local 3 News (@Local3News) May 21, 2023
Anyone who has seen or found her should contact police. pic.twitter.com/KfkPVIqn2A
PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: An alert has been shared to the Chattanooga public this afternoon for a missing 4-year-old, Desire Harris. She is a black female wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it.— Local 3 News (@Local3News) May 21, 2023
Anyone who has seen or found her should contact police. pic.twitter.com/KfkPVIqn2A