UPDATE: The Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services says the missing 4-year-old that was at the center of an emergency alert earlier today has been found. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

An alert has been shared to the Chattanooga public this afternoon for a missing 4-year-old, Desire Harris.

 
She is a black female wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it.
 
Anyone who has seen or found her should contact police.
 
 

