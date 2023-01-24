UPDATE: A teenager reported missing out of Cleveland has been located and is safe, the Cleveland Police Department shared Tuesday morning.
According to police, 15-year-old Kiana Clark was found two weeks after she was reported missing by family.
Clark had reportedly left home without permission and did not return.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward.
On January 9, 2023, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
Kiana’s family is worried about her safety and are hoping that someone will come forward with information that will help them find her soon.
If you have seen Kiana or know where she may be, please contact the Bradley County 911 Center at 423-728-7311 or Detective Landolt at 423-559-3389.