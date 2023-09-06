The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says a minor has been arrested in connection to an active shooter threat at Soddy Daisy High School that turned out to be a false alarm on Wednesday.
A press release from the HCSO says the threat was called in to the Soddy Daisy Police Department around 11:30am.
Soddy Daisy police and HCSO school resource deputy (SRO) responded to the threat, determining it was false through an investigation.
The release says law enforcement treated the situation as a legitimate threat until it was determined to be false.
An updated press release from the HCSO says the SRO later arrested a minor who is accused of calling in the threat.
According to a Facebook post by SDHS Principal Angela Cass, the suspect is a student who called 911 twice from the school.
The juvenile suspect is charged with Misuse of 911 and Filing a False Report.
The suspect has been taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
No injuries were reported.
Classes resumed after the threat was cleared.
