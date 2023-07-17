UPDATE: A fire last month at a Meadow Lane home in Chattanooga proved to be fatal, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
New details from the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the accidental fire on June 30 claimed the life of a man living in the home. The fire started when something was left on the stove.
One man escaped fire without injury, but his roommate, Caleb Larkins, 32, was unable to get out of the house fire.
When fire fighters arrived the home was filly engulfed in flames. The house's roof and then floor collapsed during the blaze.
Firefighters later found Larkins' body in a bedroom.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched Friday morning to a house fire in the 3900 block of Meadow Lane.
When they arrived, they were greeted with the house being fully engulfed in flames. CFD's Lindsey Rogers said that flames were coming out of every window and through the roof.
Firefighters have been there for several hours and are still tackling hotspots.
The structure was unstable and unsafe for firefighters to enter.
There is no word on injuries.