UPDATE: A McMinn woman accused of having sexual encounters with more than a dozen McMinn Central High School students is expected to appear in court later this week.
Melissa Blair is expected to appear back in court on Friday, October 7th.
PREVIOUS STOERY: A McMinn County woman accused of having sexual encounters with more than a dozen McMinn Central High School students is facing more charges.
Melissa Blair was indicted a second time on Tuesday by a grand jury after nine more victims came forward. This brings the total number of victims to 18.
"These indictments were a part of the continuing investigation that began earlier this year," Sheriff Joe Guy said.
Blair was originally arrested in February of this year. She is accused of having sexual encounters with students at McMinn Central High School.
They were between the ages of 15 to 17-years old at the time of the assaults.
"We were aware of some victims and the possibility of some new victims with the first indictment and so the detectives just continued to follow up with those. Some of those disclosures came from parents straight to the Sheriff's Office and some of them came through the department of children services," He said.
Sheriff Guy believes at this point in the investigation all victims have come forward but encourages others to come forward if they were a victim too.
"Our focus is on the victims and their families and if there are resources we can connect them with we want to be available for that.
"I know the district attorney's general's office feels the same way, the school system feels the same way, we all three are available and open should anyone need any counseling or services you can contact either the three of our offices and we'll take care of it," he said.
Blair's arraignment for these new charges will be July 5, and her court date for her original indictment proceedings will be August 8.
She was booked at the McMinn County Jail Tuesday where she is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
"We live in a good community. Unfortunately, bad things happen everywhere. This in no way reflects on the stable and good community that McMinn County is that our schools are," he said.
