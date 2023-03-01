UPDATE: McKamey Animal Center provided an update on Lilo and her family in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"We wish we could tell you that they were whisked into a new permanent home the very day they were reunited.. but we have gotten a serious reality check over the past few weeks about what a complex challenge it is to be homeless in our community, how much negative stigma is surrounding the term and how much of an uphill battle it can be."
According to McKamey's post, it takes an average of 585 days for a homeless person to be successfully rehoused in Hamilton County.
"We are keeping our fingers (and paws!) crossed that the family will have a permanent place to call home as soon as next week. In the meantime, please know that we are helping to assure that Lilo and her family are safe, have shelter and have all the immediate resources they need."
The update from McKamey goes on to acknowledge advocates and agencies working to support the homeless and economically challenged throughout the community, as well as the reality of homelessness.
If you or someone you know is struggling to care for a pet and needs assistance, check out McKamwey's new updated resources list here.
PREVIOUS: A dog who had been found wandering Chattanooga with a note explaining why her owner made the difficult decision to leave her behind has been united with her family, McKamey Animal Center (MAC) shared.
The dog, Lilo, had been found by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter, where staff members found the note detailing why her mom was unable to keep her: the woman is homeless with two children, and could no longer financially support Lilo.
"Please love me," part of the note read. "She tried her best but can't get help."
MAC posted the note to Facebook on Tuesday, which was shared thousands of times, and explained that Lilo was in good hands. They also invited the woman to reclaim Lilo, and shared that they could help provide resources for the dog and her family.
On Wednesday, MAC announced Lilo's owner had been found.
"While we can't share a lot of the details with you yet, we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness," the shelter wrote on their Facebook page. "We are thankful for everyone who has advocated for the family, and shared our post."
A spokesperson at MAC said that the reunification process in cases like these take time. You can learn about how to help, or how to access similar resources, on their website visit the McKamey Animal Center website.
PREVIOUS STORY: A dog, with her leash still attached, was brought into Chattanooga's McKamey Animal Center.
The dog, named Lilo, had been left behind by her owner who said in a note attached to Lilo that she couldn't keep the dog, because she is homeless and has two children.
McKamey posted a message to Lilo's owner, with a photo of the note and Lilo on their Facebook page, explaining that they would take care of her, and could help the owner care for the dog if she chose to eventually reclaim her.
The post explained the Lilo is safe, and that the shelter offers a community pet food pantry, along with other pet health-care services for those in need.
The note with the dog, which asked they keep Lilo's name, also asked that whoever found her 'Please don't abuse me' at the bottom.