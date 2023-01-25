UPDATE: A dog who had been found wandering Chattanooga with a note explaining why her owner made the difficult decision to leave her behind has been united with her family, McKamey Animal Center (MAC) shared.
The dog, Lilo, had been found by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter, where staff members found the note detailing why her mom was unable to keep her: the woman is homeless with two children, and could no longer financially support Lilo.
"Please love me," part of the note read. "She tried her best but can't get help."
MAC posted the note to Facebook on Tuesday, which was shared thousands of times, and explained that Lilo was in good hands. They also invited the woman to reclaim Lilo, and shared that they could help provide resources for the dog and her family.
On Wednesday, MAC announced Lilo's owner had been found.
"While we can't share a lot of the details with you yet, we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness," the shelter wrote on their Facebook page. "We are thankful for everyone who has advocated for the family, and shared our post."
A spokesperson at MAC said that the reunification process in cases like these take time. You can learn about how to help, or how to access similar resources, on their website here.
McKamey posted a message to Lilo's owner, with a photo of the note and Lilo on their Facebook page, explaining that they would take care of her, and could help the owner care for the dog if she chose to eventually reclaim her.
The post explained the Lilo is safe, and that the shelter offers a community pet food pantry, along with other pet health-care services for those in need.
The note with the dog, which asked they keep Lilo's name, also asked that whoever found her 'Please don't abuse me' at the bottom.