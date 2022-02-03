UPDATE: Another 'pupdate' from McKamey Animal Center's Facebook page says that the reward has been increased to $4,500 after a young dog was found with a rope around its new and its muzzle taped shut.
PREVIOUS STORY: McKamey Animal Center says the reward for information on the small dog found with its muzzle taped shut and a rope around her neck has been increased to $2,500.
The young dog is responding well to her care, "wagging her tail, giving kisses and snuggling with her foster mom," according to a recent Facebook post.
PREVIOUS STORY: McKamey Animal Center is asking for your help for any information about a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
McKamey officials say a dog, who has been named “Bright Eyes” by the center, was found by a caring neighbor in the Bonny Oaks area with electrical tape around her mouth and a twine rope around her neck.
“She had come up on that person's porch and they saw that this was not right and they made a call to authorities and we're so grateful they did,” Inga Fricke, executive director of McKamey Animal Center.
“She was terrified. It did not appear that the tape had been on too terribly long. Obviously it was preventing her from eating or drinking or panting which could get dangerous very quickly,” Fricke continued.
Fricke says the dog may have been a stray for some time but appears to have been someone's pet.
“We hope if she does have owners, that they would come forward and claim her,” said Fricke.
Fricke says investigators are doing all they can to figure out who committed this act of animal cruelty and she’s hoping a cash reward will help make that happen.
“We have a reward right now. It’s about $1,000, thanks to donations. We're hoping that reward gets even bigger and that it’s an incentive for somebody to come forward,” said Fricke.
If you have any information about this case, please call McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6500 ext.153.
The right tip could earn you the $1,000 reward.
