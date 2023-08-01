UPDATE: CFD combated a fire in one of the busiest parts of the city Tuesday night, causing traffic on the Southside.
The call came out at 8:26 PM on 8/1/23 to an unknown fire in the 2900 block of Market Street.
Crews pulling out of Station 1 on Market Street could see a column of smoke in the distance, and a full response was initiated. On arrival, firefighters found a homeless camp burning.
Market St has completely reopened for traffic following the fire. It occurred away from the bridge, *NOT* under the bridge. There is no damage to the bridge. No homeless parties were found by first responders. No injuries. Great work by Green Shift personnel tackling this fire. pic.twitter.com/JnWm8tNFu8— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) August 2, 2023
Command asked for Market Street to be shut down as a fire attack was launched, and a supply line stretched across the road.
By 9:02 PM, the fire was out and everyone on the scene acted fast so that Market Street could then reopen.
Officials say there was no damage to the bridge as the fire occurred away from the bridge, no homeless parties were located, and there were no injuries.
Fire is out under the Market St bridge. Photos from the scene pic.twitter.com/GViE1Z1GRX— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) August 2, 2023
