UPDATE: Two law enforcement officials were killed in Tuesday's helicopter crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol official and a Marion County deputy died in the incident, THP Captain Travis Plotzer said Tuesday night.
The names of the victims were not released.
The crash remains an ongoing investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed a helicopter carrying two people crashed after colliding with a power line near I-24 in Marion County Tuesday.
The Bell 206 helicopter reportedly crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain around 4:00PM Central time.
The National Transportation Board of Safety has confirmed they are investigating the incident.
ATTENTION MEDIA: The Tennessee Highway Patrol will hold a press conference near the location of 4207 SR-134, in the Whiteside community of Marion County. The time is has not yet been determined. We will give a 30 minute notice before holding the press conference.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to give an update during a press release at the scene later Tuesday evening.
No names or conditions of those involved have been released at this time.
