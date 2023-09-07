UPDATE: Officials with the Chattanooga Police Department have confirmed that 27-year-old Collin Reed was found safe on East Brainerd Rd. and is now back safe and sound with his mother.
Thank you to the public for helping spread the word.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are asking for your help in the search for a man who disappeared a day after moving to the Scenic City.
Police 27-year-old Collin Reed was last seen around 2:00pm on Wednesday, a day after moving to Chattanooga from Las Vegas.
Police say Reed is “low functioning autistic” and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
If you’ve seen Collin Reed or have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 423-698-2525.
