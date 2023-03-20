UPDATE: The man who was hit by a car on I-24 Sunday after bolting out of an ambulance has died from his injuries, Chattanooga police said Monday.
The man has been identified as James Moore.
According to officials, Moore was being taken to a local hospital for unrelated reasons when he allegedly became combative. He exited the ambulance after it had pulled over to calm and secure him, CPD said.
Moore jumped over the concrete median and was hit by a car, which was hit by a a semi-trailer.
Moore died from his injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police say a 50-year-old man was struck on I-24 Sunday afternoon.
Officers were advised just before 2 p.m. of a man who'd been hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across Interstate 24 near the Rossville Blvd exit.
CPD says the man was being transported to a local hospital by ambulance when he suddenly jumped from the ambulance and ran into traffic.
Life-saving measures were taken at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.