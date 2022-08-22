UPDATE: A man who pleaded guilty to raping an Uber driver in Chattanooga has been sentenced in court on Monday.
Zachery Johnson, 36, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for aggravated rape and 12 years for aggravated kidnapping after pleading guilty.
Back in January, police said an Uber was called for Johnson because he had too much to drink.
The driver picked him up and that's when police say the rape and assault happened.
Police say the assault lasted for over an hour but when they found the scene by pinging the victim's phone, they found Johnson on top of the victim.
Johnson was arrested and taken into custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police say a Chattanooga Uber driver was raped and assaulted over the weekend. Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Zachery Johnson and booked him into the Silverdale Detention Center on multiple charges, including Aggravated Rape.
The Uber driver was picking up a man at Chili's on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga. The police report says a Chili's employee called the Uber for Zachery Johnson because he had too much drink. The driver picked him up and that's when police say the rape and assault happened. Police had a hard time locating where the victim was.
When Johnson got in the car, police say he used force to try and take the vehicle from the driver. The driver called her boyfriend, who was in Georgia at the time, and he could hear sounds of his girlfriend being assaulted. The boyfriend called 911. The call was routed to Bradley County before Hamilton County.
This prompted a large scale law enforcement response for a kidnapping in progress. Location data was not exact on the victim and police had a hard time locating the woman.
Hamilton County 911 was able to contact the victim and they also heard sounds of an active assault, but still could not locate her. The police report went on to say Hamilton County received a rapid SOS call from a female crying over the phone, who was in close proximity to where they believe the victim might be. They pinged her phone and got a location.
When officers arrived, they found Johnson on top of the victim. Police detained Johnson.
The report says the victim was violently raped.
The alleged assault lasted an hour and 18 minutes.
If you ever are in need immediate assistance, you can try to use Siri or Google assistant to ask for help. If you need a more discrete way, you can try this if you have an iPhone. But first, make sure search SOS in your setting to enable to function.
"If you press the start button five times - one, two, three, four, five - you're going to get this, and it's going to automatically dial not only 911 but it's also going to send a message to anyone in your contact's list, the entire contact's list including your GPS location,” said Consumer Technology Reporter, Jamey Tucker.
If you have location services turned off, it will automatically turn them on. Even if you change locations, your emergency contacts will get updates on where you are.
"Which is very important. That could save someone's life," Tucker told us.
There is also an app called "What Three Words" where you can send your precise location to someone. You have to open the app and send a text message to do so.
"Is going to get those three words. If they tap that button it's going to open up Google maps and it's going to show precisely where you are within three meters,” Tucker said.
Uber also has an emergency feature inside their app.
Zachery Johnson is being held at the Silverdale Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Saturday, January 15th, The Hamilton County Sheriff's office recieved reports about a possible rape/kidnapping in the East Brainerd area in Chattanooga.
The victim's boyfriend told police his girlfriend was being raped by her customer. However, Officers were unable to pinpoint the victim's exact location.
After hours of searching, the victim was able to make a call to dispatch, who pinpointed the victims location to the 8800 block of Pebble Creek Road.
36-year-old Zachary Johnson, who was the Uber customer, was arrested.
He is currently being held at the Silverdale Detention Center on Aggravated Rape, Kidnapping charges, along with 5 other charges.
If you have any information concerning this investigation, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (423) 622-0022.