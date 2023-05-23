UPDATE: The man who caused a daycare fire in Cleveland was sentenced to serve time in jail on Monday.
James Carpenter was an employee at Little Lambs Daycare on Waterlevel Highway when the fire broke out in February of 2022.
Investigators said Carpenter admitted to having three beers and three shots the morning of the fire.
Carpenter pleaded guilty earlier in 2023 to 27 counts of endangerment. A charge of reckless burning was dismissed.
Last week, Carpenter took the stand where he testified to being sober since the beginning of the year and to passing a drug and alcohol test.
Carpenter also said he feels guilty about the incident.
"I feel like I let the parents of the children down, feel like I left my wife down, family down, I let my job down, I felt very ashamed," said Carpenter.
Carpenter was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Little Lambs Daycare remains closed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday in Bradley County, several witnesses took the stand in a hearing for James Carpenter, who pleaded guilty to being indicted on 27 counts of child endangerment and one count of reckless burning.
The February 2022 fire at Little Lambs Daycare in Cleveland severely damaged the school, and no injuries were reported.
Janet Carpenter, his wife, also worked at the school and was there on the day of the fire. She was forced to evacuate her classroom. She testified that she did not know he was drunk that day but knew he was a heavy drinker.
Carpenter's parents took the stand and said they advocated for him to change his life, saying he was ashamed of himself. But they stated they were proud of him for turning his life around.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Detective Robby Hair responded to the fire that day and spoke with Carpenter, who appeared intoxicated.
Cleveland Police Officer Aaron Woody, who was off-duty the day of the fire, spotted it and called 911 to report it. He went to the school to alert them to evacuate the building. He also testified that Carpenter appeared intoxicated.
Also testifying was Harley Gray, the mother of a four-year-old girl who attended the daycare. She testified that she was emotional that day when she was called to pick up her daughter because of the fire, but she also remembered Carpenter as a nice person and that her daughter liked him.
In his testimony, Carpenter told the court he has been in Alcoholics Anonymous since August of 2022 and has relapsed once. He told the court he had been sober since January.
Carpenter's urine sample came back negative for alcohol or drugs.
His sentencing will be on May 22.
Carpenter testified that he had three beers and three shots the morning of the fire but not at the school.
PREVIOUS STORY: The man accused of endangering the lives of 27 children by causing a fire at a Cleveland daycare pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
James Carpenter was arrested last year following a fire at Little Lambs Child Care Center.
Carpenter admitted to police that he was drunk at the time of the fire, and his attorney said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 the day of the fire, which is almost three times the legal limit to drive.
"The jury could have certainly concluded that he endangered those children by his impaired state," Ken Miller, Carpenter's attorney, said to a criminal court judge Monday.
Carpenter was indicted on 27 counts of child endangerment and one count of reckless burning.
He pleaded guilty to the 27 counts of endangerment, and the charge of reckless burning was dismissed.
"They're learning to cope with it," said Domanek Watson, whose daughters were two of 27 children inside the daycare when the fire broke out. "They're at a new school."
Last February, Carpenter told investigators he had taken two shots and multiple beers when a fire broke out at the daycare in Cleveland.
"For him to plead guilty and to be actually be held accountable," Watson said. "I mean, that's a blessing from God."
No one was hurt; however, the police report initially said that the daycare owner refused to evacuate the building.
Carpenter's attorney Ken Miller refuted that evidence before his client's guilty plea.
"Mr. Russ Tackett was going to evacuate the children, but he wanted to move his truck, which had just been filled up with gasoline and was right next to the fire first. The officer misinterpreted that as a refusal to evacuate the children. They did [evacuate]. The staff there did eventually evacuate."
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was "carelessness and smoking."
Almost a year later, Watson said her children are still shaken up by the fire, and she still has a hard time fully trusting people with her daughters.
"Yes, it was a bad situation, but not all situations are going to be like that," she said. "You can't base it off of one bad situation."
Carpenter's trial was scheduled to start on January 10. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 4.
