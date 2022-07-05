UPDATE: The man who is accused of attacking a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Sunday has surrendered to authorities.
Austin Gage McHone, 24, of Tracy City, turned himself in without incident, according to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum.
McHone has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Felony Evading.
Bond has not yet been set for McHone.
PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies for the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a man who attacked a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Sunday night after he was pulled over on his ATV for a traffic stop.
The trooper tried to stop the yellow ATV at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City about 11:40pm. The ATV crashed into a ditch, and as the trooper approached the rider, was "violently" attacked.
The suspect attempted to take the trooper's service weapon but was unable to do so during the nearly five minute-long attack. Both were injured in the fight.
The trooper was treated at a local hospital and later released.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2"-6'4", 240lbs, with a short beard. He was riding a yellow 4-wheeler.
If you have any information or know someone that fits this description please call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466 x8, Central Dispatch at 931-924-2079, of the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 423-634-6890, or by sending them a private message.
Your information will be kept confidential and anonymous.