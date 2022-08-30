UPDATE: A woman claimed Christopher Middleton tried to kill her and their baby at their home in a SWAT incident Sunday.
According to the arrest report, the woman alleged several people were drinking at a residence when Middleton became angry and threatened to kill them all and locked them out of the house.
The woman was hiding behind a car and Middleton was on the deck with the baby when police arrived.
Middleton then ran inside with the child, and was heard making threats to kill the child and police.
SWAT officers were eventually able to enter the home and arrest Middleton, who faces a long list of charges.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Soddy Daisy man is facing several charges including Especially Aggravated Kidnapping after a SWAT situation over the weekend.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a potential domestic violence situation involving a barricaded suspect at a residence on West Ridge Trail Road Sunday evening.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team also responded to the scene.
The Hostage Negotiation Team spoke with the suspect, who continued to make violent threats.
Officials say numerous weapons were found inside the residence and a child inside was recovered safely after entry into the home was made.
The suspect, Christopher Middleton, was arrested in the incident.
Middleton has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Simple Assault, Domestic Assault, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm in the commission of a felony.