UPDATE: A man on the TBI's most wanted list has been found dead.
Sixty-two-year-old Brian James Heinsohn was wanted by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the TBI on child sex charges, including two counts of rape by an authority figure.
Friday night, Indiana police arrived at a residence where they believed Heinsohn was staying.
When they attempted to kick the door, they heard a gunshot.
SWAT teams arrived later and found Heinsohn dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asking for help from the public to find a Cumberland County man on the TBI's Most Wanted List and is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.
Brian James Heinsohn is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for the rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure.
Heinsohn is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" and weights approximately 300 pounds.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to Heinsohn's arrest.
Have you seen him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.