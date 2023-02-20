UPDATE: A Chattanooga man and his mother have been charged in a Friday afternoon shooting.
The victim, Brandon Pointer, was found lying on the front porch of an apartment in the 500 block of Fisher Avenue.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic disagreement, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police interviewed Cynthia Pointer, mother of the victim, who told them that she'd seen Brandon Pointer and Tareon Simpson arguing. She said that Simpson began to close the door, thinking Pointer had a gun, and then shot him.
As police were securing the shooting scene, Cynthia Pointer told officers that her son did, in fact, have a weapon. She told them that she tossed the Ruger 9mm handgun into bushes behind the apartment.
She explained that Brando Porter was on probation and was a convicted felon.
Police later interviewed Brandon Pointer at a local hospital, asking him if he had a gun, and he told them he didn't.
Cynthia Pointer was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Brandon Pointer was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon aggravated domestic assault aggravated criminal trespass and tampering with evidence.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 500 block of Fisher Avenue Friday afternoon.
Police say the call came in just after 2pm. When they arrived, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say they were advised that the victim had an altercation with his ex-girlfriend which resulted in him being shot.
The 30-year-old female was taken into custody on-scene. Police are working to gather additional details in the incident.
Charges are pending further investigation.