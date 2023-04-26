UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol said on Wednesday that they are learning new details about a fatal crash in Murray County, including that one of the vehicles involved had been stolen the morning of the crash, and that its owner died trying to chase the suspect down.
According to GSP's newly updated preliminary report of Monday morning's crash, a 1995 Ford Rollback tow truck and a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup collided during the pursuit on GA 286 at Fuller Chapel Road, killing the driver of the pickup and severely the driver of the tow truck.
The investigation has so far revealed that 47-year-old Steven Oneal Taylor of Toccoa, Ga. stole the tow truck that morning from a home in Whitfield County, and the vehicle's owner, 29-year-old Kenneth Lee Hawkins, had chased after the suspect in the pickup truck, GSP said.
Hawkins was pronounced dead on the scene, and Taylor was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga as a result of the collision.
Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport told Local 3 News that the Murray County Sheriff's Office and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office are assisting GSP in a criminal investigation of the crash.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person who was riding inside of a pickup truck as the vehicle was being towed, and seriously injured another early Monday morning.
It happened on GA 286 at Fuller Chapel Road in Murray County just before 4:30 a.m.
According to a preliminary report of the crash, a tow truck was hauling a Ram 2500 with the driver still inside the pickup, when the tow truck left the roadway and caught on fire.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the tow truck was flown by life flight to Erlanger. No names have been released.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the crash. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety website, SCRT's purpose is to "provide a means by which fatal crashes can be investigated thoroughly by specially trained investigators and properly document evidence in collisions to be used for successful court prosecution."
Stay with Local 3 News for updates.