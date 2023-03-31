UPDATE: A man who evaded law enforcement during two pursuits last year has been arrested, Collegedale police said Friday night.
Jeremy Lee Logan of Bradley County was taken into custody on Thursday, over five months after evading Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies.
In October 2022, Logan led law enforcement on a chase through the campus of Southern Adventist University after a Collegedale officer attempted to pull him over in relation to a possible stolen vehicle. The chase continued on foot after Logan crashed the car and ran into woods.
The incidents had prompted law enforcement officials to request a lockdown of East Hamilton Middle School.
Logan is now booked on charges of evading arrest, tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, vandalism, and aggravated assault on law enforcement.
He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail with an $18,000 bond and is expected to be in court on April 5, 2023.
PREVIOUS STORY: Collegedale police are on the lookout for a car and foot chase suspect, which prompted a lockdown at East Hamilton Middle School Friday.
The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Lee Logan from Cleveland, Tennessee.
The pursuit began after Logan evaded an attempted traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. Police said the initial traffic stop attempt was related to a possible stolen vehicle in the area.
According to authorities, the officer followed the suspect from a distance due to congestion on Old Lee Highway, but re-engaged the vehicle as it drove through a parking lot and nearly hit an officer vehicle.
Members of both the Collegedale Police Department and the Hamilton County's Sheriff's Office pursued Logan to the 3600 block of Camp Road, where Logan crashed the car and continued to flee on foot.
Law enforcement searched the woods between Camp Road and the Deer Ridge Neighborhood but the suspect was not found, police confirmed Friday evening.
Logan is facing charges of evading police, possession of stolen property, assault on a law enforcement officer, driving on a suspended license, vandalism, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has blond hair, green eyes, is 6' tall, and weighs 180 lbs.
If you, or someone you know, knows where Logan is, contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133.