UPDATE: A man who struck his head Saturday while attempting to step into a boat died after the accident.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says that Christopher Johnson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after he arrived via EMS.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called just after 12:30 p.m. to a location near the 2300 block of Dockside Drive for the report of a water emergency.
Initial reports from the scene indicated a man was attempting to step onto a boat from the dock when he slipped, hit his head, and fell into the water.
HCSO says the man never resurfaced.
When first responders arrived on the scene, the man was located and brought to the shore where EMS personnel provided life saving measures.
He was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment in what is believed to be critical condition.
Several law enforcement and emergency response agencies assisted with this call including the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, HCEMS, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).