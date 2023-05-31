UPDATE: On Tuesday, Trent Legra was convicted of Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness for his actions which caused the fatal crash in the 4600 block of Hixson Pike on October 21, 2021.
CPD says the investigation showed Mr. Legra was driving his modified 2017 Ford Focus at 88 MPH in a 40 MPH zone before impacting the victim’s vehicle and killing one occupant.
The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division will continue to arrest and prosecute individuals who recklessly operate vehicles.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say one person has died from a crash on Hixson Pike that happened on October 21.
The crash happened in the 4600 block around 4:45 p.m.
Police say the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling north in the area when the driver of a Nissan Altima turned in front of Focus, leading to a collision.
Police say the three people in the Altima were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police say they were notified on November 2 that a 42-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Altima has died as a result of the crash.
The woman’s name and the condition of the others involved in the crash have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through CPD’s mobile app.