UPDATE: A man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI following Thursday's fatal car accident in Sale Creek.
According to an affidavit, Colton Clingan crossed over the center line on Dayton Pike while traveling south and hit an approaching van head-on.
The van's passenger, Eduardo Osasrio, was killed in the collision. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Clingan was driving on a suspended license without insurance and has three prior DUI charges, police said. According to the arrest report, Clingan told a responding officer that he had smoked marijuana that morning, and the report also noted that the alcohol interlock device mandated on his license was not in his truck or at the scene of the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY: The HCSO Traffic Unit is currently on-scene of a critical accident involving one fatality near the 15840 block of Dayton Pike Thursday afternoon.
Please use alternative routes as the roadway will be temporarily closed while HCSO Traffic Personnel conduct an investigation.
Stay with us as this story continues to develop.