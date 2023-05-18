UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man in connection with Sunday's shooting on Brainerd Road.
James Dupree, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to an arrest report, video surveillance of the shooting caught a verbal and physical altercation involving both men in the parking lot outside 5505 Brainerd Rd.
The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the report said.
Officers were told the victim had been shot following an altercation with another person. Police are actively working to develop additional details in the incident.
No arrests have yet been made. This is an on-going investigation.