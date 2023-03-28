UPDATE: A man suspected of stealing a car after he slipped out of handcuffs and ran from police during an attempted arrest in East Ridge last week is now back in custody.
Joseph Osterlund was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning, East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton said.
The East Ridge Police Department said they added several charges against Osterlund for the escape, including Possession of Schedule 2 Fentanyl for Resale, and Auto Theft Over $10k.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The search to find a man who escaped police custody has been suspended Thursday night, East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton confirmed just after 10:00 p.m.
Officers, K9s, and drones were looking for Joseph Osterlund throughout the evening, a man wanted out of Bradley County who managed to slip out of handcuffs during an attempted arrest in Hamilton County earlier in the day.
He is not believed to be in the East Ridge area anymore, police said.
According to Chief Uselton, additional warrants for Osterlund will be taken out that he will be served with when he is located.
We're working to learn why Osterlund is wanted out of Bradley County.
He is 6'6" and weighs 220 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue shorts, slides, and a black shirt.
If you've seen Osterlund, or know where he could be, call ERPD at 423-622-1725.
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement in East Ridge is looking for a suspect they say slipped out of handcuffs and ran from police during an arrest Thursday.
According to the East Ridge Police Department (ERPD), Joseph Osterlund could possibly be on foot in the areas of Dover, Fike, or McBrien after escaping police custody.
Osterlund is wanted out of Bradley County, and has gathered new charges related to fentanyl from the attempted arrest in East Ridge.
East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton said a perimeter is set up in the area as officials search for him. A drone team from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as well as K9s with the Chattanooga Department and ERPD are on the scene.
Osterlund is 6'6" and weighs 220 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Osterlund was last seen wearing blue shorts, slides, and a black shirt.
If you've seen him, or know where he could be, call 423-622-1725.
