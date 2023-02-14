UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in January.
Paulino Palacios Martinez was taken into custody just over two weeks after 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was fatally hit by a vehicle on E 32nd Street.
Martinez was charged with failure to report an accident, failure to render aid, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury, due care involving death or injury, stop sign violation, and driving without a license.
PREVIOUS STORY: A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said.
According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Investigators are working to determine details about the vehicle and anyone involved.
If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.