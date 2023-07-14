UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man in the death of Cordarrius Bailey, who was shot on North Orchard Knob Avenue last month.
Bailey, 24, had died in the hospital from his injures shortly after the shooting on June 14.
The Chattanooga Police Department said on Friday that 24-year-old Terry Scott Anderson has been taken into custody on a charge of first degree murder.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man died in the hospital early Wednesday morning after he was shot.
Chattanooga police said they responded to a call of shots fired at 5:30 a.m. and found the crime scene at 962 North Orchard Knob Avenue.
The victim, 24-year-old Cordarrius Bailey, was taken to the hospital with serious wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Investigators said they are investigating leads, and have not yet made any arrests.
