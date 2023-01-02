UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly weekend shooting on Highland Avenue.
Witnesses said the victim was in a fight with another man when shots were fired into a home in the 4600 Block of Highland Avenue late Saturday night.
According to police, Jarvis Suggs has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting of his brother, Gregory Suggs, who later died at the hospital.
Police ask that anyone with additional information about this case call 423-698-2525.
PREVIOUS STORY: One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a New Year's Eve shooting just before midnight.
It happened at a house near the ACME store on Highland Ave. around 11:30 p.m.
Police said witnesses reported the victim got into a fight with another man before shots were fired inside of the house.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
A suspect is in custody, Chattanooga Police said, but more information is needed.
