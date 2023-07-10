UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on W. 13th Street Court that seriously injured a man last month.
Chattanooga police said that Torez Bowling was taken into custody on Monday.
Bowling has been charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on W. 13th Street Court Thursday, Chattanooga police said.
According to police, a man was found around 1:00 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.
His name has not been released.
Police said they are still working to gather details, including information on a suspect.
