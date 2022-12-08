UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on GA State Route 2 Catoosa County.
According to Georgia State Patrol, Jeremy Wright was arrested in Hamilton County on Monday, nearly one week after the fatal accident.
Fifty-one-year-old Franklin Coyne died after a pickup truck rear-ended Coyne's motorcycle on November 29. According to the preliminary accident report, the suspect fled the scene.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Tuesday night resulted in the death of the motorcycle's rider.
Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on GA State Route 2 Catoosa County at about 8:45pm Tuesday.
Their investigation determined that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was rear-ended by a pickup truck, possibly a dark-colored Ford F-250.
GSP says that after the crash, the driver of the truck left the scene.
The identity of the truck driver is not known.
The motorcycle rider, 51-year-old Franklin Coyne, died as a result of injuries from the crash. His family has been notified.
The investigation is being assisted by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team A.