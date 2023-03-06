UPDATE: A standoff on Memphis Drive has ended with an arrest Monday night, Chattanooga police said.  

According to law enforcement, 52-year-old Dwight Land was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a camper for hours. 

Police said they were called to a home on Memphis Dr. just after 3:00 p.m. for a domestic assault call after a woman said Land punched her and accused her of stealing, but it turned into a barricaded suspect call after Land ran across the street and in to a camper. 

Those inside the camper quickly left and told officers Land had a machete. Residents in the area told Local 3 News they were instructed to leave their homes during the incident. 

Responding officers tried for hours to get Land to exit the camper, and he was eventually taken into custody around 8:00 p.m. 

Land was arrested for prior warrants on aggravated burglary in addition to domestic assault from Monday's incident.

Stay with Local 3 News as we learn more. 

PREVIOUS UPDATE: CPD says, "A domestic disorder has turned into a barricaded suspect. The alleged suspect is refusing to surrender. We are actively trying to negotiate with him."

PREVIOUS STORY:  On Monday afternoon, the Local 3 crew is onsite at an active scene in Chattanooga.

A large police presence in the 3900 hundred block of Memphis Drive is said to involve a domestic disorder.

We're working to learn what's happening and why agencies are involved. Chattanooga Police have been contacted for additional information.

Stay tuned to Local 3 on air and online as this story develops.

Tags

Recommended for you