UPDATE: A standoff on Memphis Drive has ended with an arrest Monday night, Chattanooga police said.
According to law enforcement, 52-year-old Dwight Land was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a camper for hours.
Police said they were called to a home on Memphis Dr. just after 3:00 p.m. for a domestic assault call after a woman said Land punched her and accused her of stealing, but it turned into a barricaded suspect call after Land ran across the street and in to a camper.
We are on the scene where Chattanooga PD say a domestic disorder turned into a barricaded suspect. They say the alleged suspect will not surrender and they are working to negotiate. pic.twitter.com/mv4GsaJjC5— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) March 6, 2023
Those inside the camper quickly left and told officers Land had a machete. Residents in the area told Local 3 News they were instructed to leave their homes during the incident.
We are still on the scene. You can see two drones in the air. Just a few minutes ago, there were a few pops that sounded similar to firecrackers. pic.twitter.com/1nlKSvj1o3— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) March 7, 2023
Responding officers tried for hours to get Land to exit the camper, and he was eventually taken into custody around 8:00 p.m.
Land was arrested for prior warrants on aggravated burglary in addition to domestic assault from Monday's incident.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: CPD says, "A domestic disorder has turned into a barricaded suspect. The alleged suspect is refusing to surrender. We are actively trying to negotiate with him."
BREAKING: CPD has now fired a flash bang inside the structure where the suspect is barricaded. The sound was so loud I got shook, as you can see in the video. As far as we know the suspect is still inside at this time. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/yrcvizuEId— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) March 6, 2023
BREAKING: You can hear CPD officers playing siren noises and announce themselves at a structure behind a home on Memphis St. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/YgJV158bYv— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) March 6, 2023
