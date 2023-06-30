UPDATE: Dalton police have a arrested a man that appears to have been caught on camera throwing three kittens from the back of his truck at a Georgia animal shelter.
Charles Terry, 62, was arrested on charges related to the abuse and abandonment of animals. Terry surrendered himself to Dalton police Friday morning on warrants for his arrest.
Surveillance video posted by the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia’s social media showed Terry taking one of the kittens out of the back of his pickup truck and throwing it end over end onto the concrete. The kitten hit the pavement and tumbled to a stop before scurrying back towards the truck.
Terry has been charged with three counts of abandonment and one count of cruelty to animals. These charges are misdemeanors.
Dalton officers identified Terry as the suspect within a few days but were unable to find him due to his moving from his last known address. Once detectives located him, they interviewed him Thursday. After the interview, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest. Terry turned himself in at the Whitfield County Jail Friday morning.
If Terry posts bond, his bond conditions will include a provision that he surrenders all animals in his care to a shelter or other responsible parties within 48 hours.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia in Dalton is looking for a man who was caught on camera throwing kittens out of the back of his truck.
In the video posted to social media by the animal shelter, the man can be seen in the shelter's parking lot tossing at least one kitten several feet. The kitten is seen landing harshly on the concrete.
The man is then seen getting back into his truck.
Warning: some viewers may find this video disturbing:
The shelter said the man in the clip threw three kittens in total.
"Animal abandonment is one issue, but animal abuse is NEVER tolerated," the organization said in a Facebook post.
If you know this man's identity, contact the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.
All three kittens are doing great, the Humane Society said, and are each getting lots of love from the shelter's volunteers.