UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested the man accused of stealing a car with a child inside of it on Monday.
Police say 63-year-old Harold Green is charged with kidnapping and two counts of theft of property over $5,000.
Police say Green stole a vehicle from a store on E. Main Street that was left running by a grandmother who left her grandchild in the backseat while she ran inside.
Green eventually ditched the car off the Volkswagen Drive exit and ran from the scene.
Green was eventually found during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning and taken into custody.
Green is being held in the Silverdale Detention Center on bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking for man who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Monday morning.
Police say the incident was reported shortly before 10:15am from the 2000 block of E. Main Street.
Police say the child was left in the car while her grandparent ran inside a store.
"We do not believe it was the intention of the suspect to take the child," said Sgt. Victor Miller, a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department. "It just happened that there was a child sitting in the vehicle whenever that vehicle was stolen.”
Police say there was no pursuit but the suspect crashed the car on the Volkswagen exit and then ran into the woods.
Police say the child was not hurt in the crash. Local 3 News was there when the family left the police department after being reunited with her family.
"I'm grateful police worked so quickly," said the child's mother, who did not want to be identified. "I'm just glad she is okay."
Police say the suspect only intended to steal the car and not the child. Police have not said how they reached that conclusion, since the suspect is on the run.
"They were running into the store very quickly," said Miller. "So what they thought was going to be a very brief encounter going into the store, turned out to be an opportunity for a suspect to steal the vehicle."
Police say the suspect is a male who is wearing a gray hoodie.
If you have any information about this case or the suspect's location, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
