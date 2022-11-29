UPDATE: Chattanooga resident Becca Hisamoto calls the Scenic City home, but she is truly a citizen of the world now.
Hisamoto, as she approached her 30th birthday, wanted to visit all seven continents.
She just marked Antarctica, number seven, off her list.
PREVIOUS STORY: One local resident has a love for traveling after visiting overseas. She now turns that passion into a mission to help others do the same all over the world.
Becca Hisamoto calls Chattanooga home but visiting all seven continents is her goal as her thirtieth birthday approaches.
“I have hit six so far and I have a plan to see Antarctica this November,” Becca said.
She started traveling after studying abroad in college. She loves learning about different cultures, food, and manners during her travels.
“I kind of did a loop around the world, so I started in Portugal went down to Morocco , rode a camel through the Sahara desert - super cool - and then met friends in India,” she said.
Her love for traveling is now her career too. She helps adults with disabilities travel with the company ExceptionalVacations.
“A lot of people I take on trips live in group homes or some type of that situation…they don’t realize that there are companies out there Like the one that I work for that allows them to travel and see the world,” She said.
Traveling is just a way of life for her she said and it teaches her so much.
“It shows me so much perspective about the world and kind of like changes my perspective constantly. I grew up thinking my daily routine was the norm and that was just like how everyone lived…I was just a kid and naive and traveling opens my eyes to there are so many different ways that people live,” she said.
Becca hopes to encourage people to travel and understand how accessible it is.