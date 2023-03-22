UPDATE: 

Almond Joy was seen off Hwy 27 and 153 near Thrasher Pike on Monday.

She was said to have run back into the woods, but humane traps remain.

A call was received last night from a woman who saw her on Grubb Road by the split, and it's presumed Almond Joy is backtracking and making a square within a 2-5 mile radius, which is said to be common for dogs on the loose.

Almond Joy has been retreating to the woods when people try to catch her, so they encourage everyone not to chase after her.

Humane traps have been moved closer to Grubb in hopes of safely retrieving Almond Joy.

She has been seen on Roberts Mill road, Thrasher Pike, and Grubb Road.

The shelter says she will likely run away if approached, but they have set humane traps in the area to try and catch her.

 
PREVIOUS: The Pet Placement Center is asking for the public's help in locating a very shy dog who escaped from the facility at 5975 Dayton Blvd in Red Bank on Thursday, March 16 around noon.
 
The Director of PPC says Almond Joy is a timid female Australian Sheperd mix. 
 
It was reported that she was last seen on Roberts Mill Road in Signal Mountain on March 17th at 6:35 pm.
 
She will likely run away if approached, but PPC is setting humane traps in areas that receive sightings.
 
If you see Almond Joy please call or text Brooke at 970-451-3561 or call Pet Placement Center at 423-877-0738. 

