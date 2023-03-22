Almond Joy was seen off Hwy 27 and 153 near Thrasher Pike on Monday.
She was said to have run back into the woods, but humane traps remain.
A call was received last night from a woman who saw her on Grubb Road by the split, and it's presumed Almond Joy is backtracking and making a square within a 2-5 mile radius, which is said to be common for dogs on the loose.
Almond Joy has been retreating to the woods when people try to catch her, so they encourage everyone not to chase after her.
Humane traps have been moved closer to Grubb in hopes of safely retrieving Almond Joy.
She has been seen on Roberts Mill road, Thrasher Pike, and Grubb Road.
The shelter says she will likely run away if approached, but they have set humane traps in the area to try and catch her.