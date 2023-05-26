UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office competed to see who could save the most lives on Friday.
Blood Assurance provided three buses for supporters to give blood today in their Battle of the Badges blood drive.
The agencies compete every year to see how many people they can get to donate blood.
One person donating blood can save up to three lives.
"The past two years, there's been one unit difference between the two sheriff's departments, so the competition is strong. They're both really pushing to see which department can raise the most," Brian McDaniel with Blood Assurance said.
If you missed the event, you can donate blood to Blood Assurance any week day by signing up on their website here.
We're still waiting to hear which sheriff's office won the bragging rights. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.
PREVIOUS STORY: The men and women representing two area law enforcement agencies are asking for public support during an upcoming annual competition.
On Friday, May 26, the Catoosa and Walker County Sheriff’s Offices will compete in the 2023 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The event, which first occurred in 2015, is open to the public and employees from Northwest Georgia law enforcement offices.
Since the inaugural blood drive, more than 900 units of blood have been collected, resulting in nearly 3,000 lives saved.
The sheriff’s office that collects the most blood will be declared the winner and awarded a plaque from Blood Assurance. In addition, the winning agency will receive two bullet-proof vests courtesy of local sponsors.
The blood drives will occur at both sheriff’s office locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office
5842 Hwy. 41
Ringgold, GA 30736
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
105 S. Duke St.
La Fayette, GA 30728
If donors want to schedule an appointment to benefit the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, go here.
Donors who would like to schedule an appointment in support of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office can go here.
Donors may also call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule appointments. Walk-ins will be accepted at both locations.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal rich in iron before donating.