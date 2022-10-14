UPDATE: Local 3 and the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management were able to program 200 radios during the two-day event in Hamilton County.
Fifty radios were brought to the events to be programmed, but those who joined us purchased 150 radios at the host story, Academy Sports, which were also programmed by our team.
The demand was so great for Thurday's event that the Hixson store sold out, sending customers to other nearby stores to purchase radios to be programmed
That means 200 families will be just a bit safer and alerted to severe storms in the future.
We hope to have more event like this in the future.
PREVIOUS STORY: A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.
Local 3 is partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios.
The next event is scheduled for Thursday, October 13 at Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
You'll be able to purchase your weather radios inside and teams at the event will program them for free.
Be sure to bring batteries for your radio to save the programmed settings!
We hope you'll join us!