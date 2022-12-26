Inclement weather is affecting traffic across the Tennessee Valley. Here's a list of road closures and conditions.
Chattanooga / Hamilton County
- Hamilton County & Collegedale road crews have worked to clear roadways this evening. Roads are wet, avoid if possible. Some reports of black ice on overpasses.
- Roberts Mills Road closed as of 8 p.m.
- W Road closed as of 8 p.m.
- Portion of Hixson Pike closed near the S curves.
- East Ridge: Patrol is reporting slippery roadway conditions, notably in the 700 block of Belvoir and on John Ross Road.
Dade County, Tennessee
- UPDATE: DO NOT GO DOWN HALES GAP OR UP. Vehicles everywhere. Public Works on the way to take care of road, but cars are everywhere. Closing Road per FD Chief.
- UPDATE:
- Hales Gap (is closed temporarily)
- Murphy Hollow
- Scenic Highway
- Hwy 301
- Hwy 24 East is slow due to icy conditions
- Hwy 24 West is slow due to icy conditions
- Hwy 59 icy conditions
- The Dade County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to stay away from the interstates, if possible. The back roads are very slick, and it's still snowing. At this point, it's probably best to avoid any unnecessary travel, if possible. Deputies are working wrecks, stalled vehicles, and they have calls holding.
Cleveland / Bradley County
Grundy County, Tennessee
Sequatchie County, Tennessee
- Salt trucks are out salting primary County roads. Drive with caution if you must be out.
Marion County, Tennessee
Rhea County, Tennessee
McMinn County, Tennessee
- ICY ROADS: Sheriff Joe Guy says tonight’s snowfall and freezing temps are making area roads very slick.
- Reports from all over McMinn Co are the same: roads are hazardous. Stay off the roads if possible.
- Numerous crashes are being reported in all areas. If you MUST be out, drive extremely slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and other vehicles, and travel with some emergency supplies including a blanket.
Polk County, Tennessee
Road conditions on main and back roads have deteriorated quickly. Emergency services are having a hard time getting to calls. Please if you don’t have to be out stay at home.
Meigs County, Tennessee
Bledsoe County, Tennessee
Catoosa County, Georgia
Whitfield County, Georgia
- Use caution if you need to go out- Whitfield County 911 is receiving calls of slick places on some roads.
- There are no road closings at this time but once again use caution if you need to get out.
- Several accidents have occurred on Beaverdale Rd. Other trouble areas are Old Grade at the bypass.
Walker County, Georgia
Murray County, Georgia
Dade County, Georgia
Cherokee County, North Carolina
DeKalb County, Alabama
Jackson County, Alabama
This story will continually update throughout the day.