Inclement weather is affecting traffic across the Tennessee Valley. Here's a list of road closures and conditions.
Chattanooga / Hamilton County
Hamilton County & Collegedale road crews have worked to clear roadways this morning. Roads are wet, but driveable. Some reports of black ice on overpasses.
The primary hazard will be the potential for trees & power lines down from gusty winds today. TriCommunity VFD volunteers are standing by to assist as needed.
- Update 6 a.m. - The only way off Signal Mountain is Signal Mountain Blvd. Public Works crews have been out since 2 a.m. As of now, only one tree is down at James Blvd and Taft Highway.
Cleveland / Bradley County
Grundy County, Tennessee
Sequatchie County, Tennessee
Marion County, Tennessee
Rhea County, Tennessee
- Update 8:37 a.m. - 502 locations have been reported outages
McMinn County, Tennessee
- Update 7:32 a.m. - Several outages reported in the area. The crews will be working through the list as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all customers.
- Power outage in the Heritage Park, Co Rds 571, 588, 560 areas. Crews are on the scene and making necessary repairs.
Update. 8:37 a.m. 1,684 locations have been reported outages
Polk County, Tennessee
Meigs County, Tennessee
- Update 8:37 a.m. 690 locations have been reported outages
Bledsoe County, Tennessee
- Catoosa County and surrounding northwest Georgia counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 4am to 1pm Saturday.
Whitfield County, Georgia
Walker County, Georgia
Murray County, Georgia
Overnight a wintery mix has blanketed Murray County with approximately one inch of snow. Main roadways appear fine however black ice is possible with the freezing temperatures. Always remember that bridges, secondary roads and overpasses freeze first. If you have to travel use caution!
Dade County, Georgia
Burkhalter Gap Road, Scenic Highway, Murphy Hollow Road, All west side primary & secondary roads.
Cherokee County, North Carolina
DeKalb County, Alabama
Jackson County, Alabama
This story will continually update throughout the day.