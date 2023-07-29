UPDATE: Launch TN application deadline nears for financial awards to organizations, companies

UDATE: LaunchTN is still accepting applications for financial awards to organizations and companies that provide support programs in their communities.
The deadline to submit applications is Monday, July 31.
PREVIOUS STORY:
LaunchTN is accepting applications for financial awards to organizations and companies that provide entrepreneur support programs in their communities.
“We are excited to launch our second round of applications and build on the successes of our first cohort,” LaunchTN Partnerships and Development Manager Ashlin Smith said.
Projects funded through Cohort 1 included entrepreneur summits, marketing for Black founder-led initiatives, and an open-access library of business documents how-to templates.
While the Community Partner Program is open to applicants from all 95 Tennessee counties, there is a focus on supporting activities in the Southern Middle region of the state for Cohort 2, so organizations from that region are strongly encouraged to apply.
Awards will be made from a finite pool of funding.
Organizations/companies may apply for up to $15,000 by outlining plans for how funds will be spent on programming or resources to support and empower Tennessee entrepreneurs.
Applications are open until July 31 or until funding is exhausted.
Applicants can apply for costs including:
- programming curriculum
- marketing expenses
- certain event expenses
- external speaker/educator fees
Non-permissible costs include personnel expenses, overhead costs (such as rent, utilities), direct cash prizes, and some travel costs.
Full guidelines and the application link are available online.