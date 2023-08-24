UPDATE: Deputies now say the objects that hit a vehicle in the parking lot of Rhea County High School today came from a piece of equipment from a tree service nearby.
The business contacted Rhea County Sheriff's Department after seeing the release on social media and reported they lost the equipment this morning.
They were working near by and due to the pressure applied to the cable, it broke, and the piece of equipment landed on the car.
The FAA has been updated, and the business has taken responsibility for the damage.
PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies in Rhea County say a vehicle in the Rhea County High School parking lot was damaged today by large metal objects fallen from an aircraft.
The Rhea County Sheriff Department says deputies assigned to Rhea County High School were notified of property damage to a vehicle in the School’s parking lot this morning. Upon Deputies investigating, they found a 2014 Ford Escape with damage to the rear hatch area of the vehicle.
The sheriff's office says "It appears that a large, metal snatch block and shackle fell from an aircraft, and struck the parked vehicle located in the upper front of the parking lot of the school."
No injuries were reported to anyone on the campus of the school and no other property damaged.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified due to the object falling off of an aircraft.