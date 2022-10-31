UPDATE: Traffic lanes on Interstate 75 northbound have begun to open after the road was closed by a multiple-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Drivers could still experience some delays until a normal traffic flow is restored.
PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Georgia near the Cloud Springs exit has closed the roadway for hours Monday morning.
Traffic is backed up from the crash site southward well beyond Ringgold.
The closure has forced traffic onto surface streets, adding to the congestion.
US 41 and Battlefield Parkway are bearing the brunt of the traffic offloading from the Interstate.
If you're headed northward, be patient and expect delays until the roadway is cleared.
GDOT's website says that the road may be cleared by 10:00am.