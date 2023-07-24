UPDATE: Chattanooga's Department of Public Works said Monday afternoon that the emergency work to shore up the single lane of Lake Resort Drive is now complete.
The road is now reopened to the single-lane, two-way travel with the traffic lights.
The Department of Public Works thanked everyone for their patience with the emergency repair road work.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Department of Public Works extended the full closure of Lake Resort Drive until Tuesday afternoon.
Weather-related delays and equipment failure during the emergency slope stabilization work were cited as reasons for the delay.
The road is expected to reopen to traffic Tuesday, July 25th at 3 pm.
Once reopened, Lake Resort Drive will return to the single-lane, two-way travel status using traffic lights for the duration of the bridge construction.