UPDATE: Lafayette police say a kid admitted to lying about finding a dangerous item in the candy received during trick-or-treating.
Police say they responded to the allegations quickly, but after questioning the child, they learned the report was false.
There was no dangerous item found in the child's candy and appropriate criminal charges are pending with the district attorney's office.
Police say they take claims of this nature very seriously and urge anyone with concerns about their children’s candy to call 706-639-1540 or 911.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police are investigating after a "foreign item" was allegedly found in a child's Halloween candy in Lafayette Monday.
The City of Lafayette Police Department said the item of a "potentially dangerous nature" was found inside a candy product received by a child while trick-or-treating.
A police report has been filed.
Law enforcement said they urge parents and guardians to inspect their child's candy as a precaution.
If you have any information or concerns, contact the Lafayette Police department by calling 706-639-1540.