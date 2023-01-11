Thousands of new jobs are coming to the Northwest Georgia area.
On Wednesday, Hanwha Q Cells, a South Korean based solar manufacturer, announced a $2.5-billion investment to expand the company's Dalton plant on Nexus Drive.
As part of the investment, in the first quarter of 2023, Qcells says the company will break ground on a new facility in Cartersville that will manufacture 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels.
The Cartersville plant will employ 2,000 people, with construction expected to begin within weeks.
The company will also assemble an additional 2 GW of solar panels at its Dalton, facility, which is the largest solar panel manufacturing plant in the western hemisphere.
Qcells opened its first factory in Georgia in 2019 and hired 750 people.
Today’s announcement means Qcells will hire an additional 510 people in Dalton as part of the third phase of expansion.
The investment is expected to bring Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4-gigawatt by 2024.
In all, the company will create 2,500 solar manufacturing jobs in Georgia.
A press release from the company says most of the jobs that will be created will not require a four-year degree.
The release did not provide details about how much the jobs will pay the workers who fill them.
