UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department has reported a cause for the kitchen fire that broke out at a Chattanooga residence Saturday morning.
CFD says the fire was accidental due to an untended cook
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire crews responded to a kitchen fire just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
CFD says smoke detectors alerted the occupants near the 4800 block of Ranger Lane.
Firefighters made a quick interior attack, extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes.
CFD says four occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire. This included three adults and one child.
The Red Cross is assisting them.
No injuries were reported.