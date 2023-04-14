UPDATE: ALABAMA, the most successful band in country music history, recently announced the revival of the group’s legendary June Jam, set to take place in Fort Payne, AL at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3.
The iconic group revealed the first round of artists scheduled to perform at the historic event. At June Jam, ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will be joined by Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brothers, Dee Jay Silver and a special appearance by Randy Travis.
Additional special guest performers will be announced at a later date.
June Jam, as in years past, will benefit those in need and disaster relief in and around the state of Alabama.
This year’s revival of the event (last held in 1997) will mark the 17th June Jam.
Tickets are on-sale now via ticketmaster.com, as well as the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum (101 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967).
ALABAMA’s Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding June Jam.
The week will include a public Celebration of Life for the late Jeff Cook (Saturday, June 3 at 12 PM at the VFW Fairgrounds), Teddy Gentry‘s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest(Thurs. June 1 at 6 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium), the *Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular (Friday, June 2 at 7 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium), and a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation (Friday, June 2 at 11 AM). Each event is ticketed separately.
Ticket information is available via the ALABAMA Fan Club.
The Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular will feature songwriters Jamey Johnson, Gary Baker, Ronnie Rogers and Chris Tompkins.
Tickets are $50.00 and available exclusively through the ALABAMA Fan Club. Boys in the Band, an ALABAMA tribute band, will perform live following the Songwriter Concert.
The concert is reserved for Songwriter Concert ticket holders only. The Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium is located at 200 Gault Avenue South.
June Jam was created by Fort Payne’s sons, ALABAMA, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982. By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
This year’s June Jam is produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.
Note: June Jam lineup is subject to change without notice
In February, ALABAMA was honored in their hometown of Fort Payne, receiving the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. The honor recognized the band for its decades of giving back to the local community. It was at the banquet that ALABAMA revealed the return of June Jam.