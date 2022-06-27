Independence Day Fourth of July 4th

The July 4th holiday of Independence Day marks one of the biggest summer holidays and celebrations, with fireworks, festivals and other events.

July 1 Friday

  • Freedom Festival - LaFayette - 5:00pm - Fireworks at 10:00pm - Ross Abney Complex - Live music, vendors

July 2 Saturday

July 3 Sunday

July 4 Monday

  • 4th of July parade - Chattanooga - Meet at the Stuart Heights Pavilion at 10:00am
  • 4th of July Parade - Signal Mountain - from Alexian to the Country Club at 9 a.m.

Do you have an event for the 4th of July? Share it with us at info@local3news.com